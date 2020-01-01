Ghana FA medical chief Baba on prerequisites for Premier League return

The head of the medical unit speaks on measures to ensure safety of all when the domestic championship resumes

Football Association (GFA) Medical Committee chairman Adam Baba has outlined measures to be undertaken ahead of their anticipated return of football.

All sports competitions, including the Ghana Premier League and , have been banned by the West African nation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the raging coronavirus disease.

The GFA placed an indefinite suspension on all its competitions on March 15.

“We will have to start from the internal arrangement. By Internal arrangement, I mean our local league," Baba said as published on the GFA's official website.

"What we intend to do is at least to organize two seminars for handlers, masseurs, physiotherapists or the Doctors of the Premier League Clubs.

“One pressing issue that has been going on for years is what we call the pre-competition medical assessment (PCMA) of the players. It’s mandatory by Fifa for all clubs to undergo it before they engage the footballers, it's mandatory.

“If a player is to go out [abroad], normally teams would ask for his medical report which we don’t have."

With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increasing, it remains unclear when exactly football will get the green light to return.

As at the time of suspension of the league, a total of six cases had been recorded.

As at Tuesday May 12, the West African nation has registered 5,127 cases involving 22 deaths and 494 recoveries.

Globally, over 4,285,185 persons have been infected, and 288,152 lives were lost.

“Our first priority will be education. The other thing is to really emphasise on the PCMAs. Before the league starts, it should be ensured that all participating clubs do it and do it well," Baba added.

"Before you recruit a player, he has to undergo a medical examination and a fitness test. But all these, we just brush it, once he is playing somewhere, he comes, we just take the forms and get a doctor to sign.

“So what we shall do is to audit the PCMAs because this thing must be done for future purposes.

"We don’t know, any accident can occur and the international federation would want to know what he went through medically before you allow him to participate in the competition. If we fail to produce it, we might be penalized."

