Ghana FA makes big changes to Ordinary Congress ahead of football season resumption

The national football governing body has announced updates to the original schedule of events

The Football Association (GFA) has made changes to the date and venue of its upcoming Ordinary Session of Congress.

Originally set to take place online via video conferencing technology Zoom on August 27, the meeting has now been rescheduled to take placein-person at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on September 1, following the lifting of conferencing restrictions by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday.

At the meeting, there will be a review of the activity report for the 2019-20 football season which was prematurely ended because of the Covid-19 disruptions. The Ordinary Session of Congress officially closes out a football season to make way for a new term.

More teams

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has fixed Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9am in the forenoon as the date and time for the 26th Ordinary session of Congress. The event will take place at the GFA Technical Centre," the GFA announced via its official website on Tuesday.

"The Council took this decision at its meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020. The new date and venue replace what was earlier communicated.

"The 26th Ordinary Session of Congress was billed to take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020, via video conferencing but the decision has been overturned following the lifting of restrictions on the number of people who can attend conferences subject to the maintenance of social distancing by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of Ghana in his 15th Update on Measures Taken Against the Spread of Coronavirus.

"Congressmen and women and stakeholders have been duly informed of the changes."

Article continues below

The 2019-20 Ghana football season was initially temporarily halted in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

After three months of waiting without a significant improvement of the Covid-19 situation, the GFA permanently cancelled the term in June.

A new football campaign has been tentatively set to kick off in the second week of October, subject to approval by the Government of Ghana.