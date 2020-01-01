Ghana FA issued ultimatum by furious ex-Ashanti Gold coach Gokyildiz

The previous Miners boss is unhappy with the conduct of the national football's governing body

Former coach Kasim Gokyildiz has given the Football Association (GFA) up to seven working days to apologise for declaring his coaching certificate unverifiable.

The Turk has been forced back to his home country after the FA revoked his licence and "requested that the club cease using him as head coach" or face sanctions.

The 54-year-old has since been let go by the Miners.

"I want the Ghana FA to issue an apology to retract that statement on my certificate in the next seven working days," Gokyildiz has told Kumasi FM.

"The Ghana Football Association has defamed me with such untrue statement which I want them to retract immediately.

"I will drag them to Fifa if they fail to do so. Yes, I mean it. I never lied about my Uefa license 'A' certificate issued by the Turkish Football Federation.

"That statement can end my coaching career and they must retract it."

According to the FA, "checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation were unable to validate the authenticity of Mr. Gokyildiz’s license".

The coach, though, insisted on the authenticity of his licence, going ahead to post a copy on social media.

Assistant coach Yakubu Mohammed has been handed temporary charge of Ashanti Gold who held to a 0-0 draw in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Miners currently sit joint-top of the table.

