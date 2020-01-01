Ghana FA holds discussions with clubs over future of Premier League

Football's governing body has held meetings to discuss the way forward for Ghana football

The Football Association (GFA) has completed a series of meetings with stakeholders on the status and future of the nation's sport in the wake of the disturbing coronavirus pandemic.

First and second-tier clubs in both the men's and women's leagues as well as the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) participated in the conferences.

According to a publication on the GFA's official website, the meetings were meant to "update members on the finances of the GFA, the much-talked-about Fifa Forward operations Funds, the Fifa Covid-19 Emergency Fund and the way forward for Ghana football, among others".

The future of the Ghana Premier League ( ) prominently featured in the discussions as the FA has up to Tuesday to decide the fate of the championship which has ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this has been a very good and useful exercise,” said general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

“We needed to update our members on issues and to seek their views and contributions on various areas of the Association. I would like to thank all the clubs and the RFAs for their participation, contributions and suggestions.

"We have very resourceful and insightful members who made excellent contributions and provided valuable viewpoints on the development of the game during the engagements.

“The Executive Council will continue with our engagements with other stakeholders for a clear decision on the way forward and support for our membership in a difficult time like this.

“The government has been very open and we appreciate their support thus far and we shall continue to engage them until we bring finality to the matter."

The FA is yet to provide an update on the future of the league following the discussions.

The meetings were held via Zoom Video Conferencing.