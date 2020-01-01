Ghana FA forces Liberty Professionals out of home ground

The Scientific Soccer Lads are on the lookout for a new venue, having had their license for the Karl Reindorf Park revoked

Premier League side Liberty Professionals will no more play home games at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman until further notice, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The FA says it has suspended the venue from further hosting matches with immediate effect due to "infrastructural challenges".

On Sunday, the club hosted city rivals in a league encounter. The fixture was their third home game of the campaign.

"The Club Licensing Board has revoked the License of Liberty Professionals FC for the use of the Karl Reindorf, Dansoman with immediate effect," the GFA announced on its official website.

"This decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee held on Monday, January 20 following the Club’s inability to rectify the infrastructural challenges based on which they were granted a provisional license with conditions, failing which the license shall be withdrawn.

"After its inspection on Monday, January 20, the Board observed that Liberty Professionals failed to effect the required changes before the deadline given earlier.

"Liberty Professionals are therefore advised to contact the Competitions Department of the GFA on the choice of an alternative venue from the list of approved Premier League match venues.

"The Club is also advised to reapply for a license to use the Karl Reindorf Park should they correct the defects."

On Sunday, three snakes were reportedly killed at the Karl Reindorf Park during the encounter with Hearts.

Liberty, who play away in their next two games, host Dreams FC in their next home fixture.

The Scientific Soccer Lads currently occupy 10th position on the league table.

