Ghana FA expects 'angry' Kwasi Appiah to know better after salary outburst

Communications head Henry Asante Twum has reacted to salary breach claims by the former Black Stars boss

Football Association (GFA) head of communications Henry Asante Twum has rejected claims that his outfit owes former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah unpaid salaries.

Instead, he says the 59-year-old is owed by the Government of Ghana.

Appiah recently revealed "feeling disrespected" by the football governing body over their reluctance to clear outstanding salaries and bonuses after the end of his reign last December.

He also indicated a possible court action if the matter is not resolved soon

The coach claims he is owed a five-month salary summing up to $175,000 (€161,430.1) and a $10,000 (€9,224.6) bonus for a win over Sao Tome and Principe in November.

"The GFA does not pay the coach - it’s the state that pays the coach," Twum told the BBC.

"The GFA is the employer of the head coach of the national team but his salary is paid by the state. He [Appiah] wrote to the GFA [demanding his outstanding salaries and bonuses] and we forwarded his letter to the [sports] ministry.

"It is the ministry that must pay him, not the GFA.

"Kwasi Appiah has been in and out of the Black Stars for so many years and he knows that it is not the FA that pays him.

"It’s very strange to read what is going round because it’s not the FA that pays the head coach of Black Stars, it is the Government of Ghana. That has been the constitution. The Government owes him."

Appiah coached Ghana between 2017 and 2019, his second spell at the helm of affairs.

His contract was not renewed beyond December following his team's disappointing showing at the (Afcon) in June/July, last year where the Black Stars exited the competition in at the Round of 16 stage.

It was the first time the West Africans failed to reach the quarter-final of the continental gathering since 2006.

