Ghana FA Cup: Hearts of Oak crush Medeama to set up final date with Ashanti Gold

Hearts of Oak are through to the final of the Ghana FA Cup following a 3-0 victory over Medeama on Sunday.

Benjamin Afutu, Isaac Mensah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the net to seal victory for the Phobians in one of two semi-final fixtures played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Accra-based fold are set for a final showdown with Medeama next Sunday, where a win will seal a double following their earlier Ghana Premier League title triumph.

The most successful club in the history of the cup competition, Hearts, who last won the title 21 years ago, will be hoping to secure victory in what will be their second successive appearance in the final following a 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2017 climax.

Samuel Boadu’s men already have 10 titles in the cup competition, which is set for its first final in four years following disruption of the domestic match calendar, first by a bribery and match-fixing scandal and second by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Afutu headed home to put Hearts in the lead in the 12th minute before Mensah rounded the goalkeeper to put the ball at the back of the net in the 58th minute.

Nine minutes later, Afriyie completed the scoring for the Phobians with a penalty in the 53rd minute to put the side on their way to a possible 11th title.

In the other semi-final game, AshGold booked their place in the final by a 4-1 win over Chelsea after extra-time.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time after Stephen Sarfo scored for Chelsea in the 51st minute to cancel out Eric Esso's free-kick goal on the stroke of half-time.

In extra-time, Amos Nkrumah gave AshGold the lead with a long-range effort in just the second minute, two minutes before Chelsea's day changed from bad to worse by the sending off of Stephen Abaidoo for a second bookable offence.

Addai registered his second goal of the night in the 105th minute, rounding off the goalkeeper and calmly slotting into the net to make it 3-1 for the Miners before half-time of extra time.

After the break, Seth Osei sealed the win with a goal three minutes to full-time to make it 4-1 to his side.

The Obuasi-based outfit, who lost the 2012 final to New Edubiase United, are on course to clinch their first FA Cup title since 1993 when they won their only gold.