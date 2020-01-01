Ghana FA Cup: Division One side stun Asante Kotoko as Hearts of Oak ride on

The Porcupine Warriors suffered disappointment on Sunday as they weren't up for the challenge of the lower tier fold

There was a big upset in the on Sunday as defending champions were eliminated from the competition by lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

The Porcupine Warriors netted first on the day but a gallant comeback earned the Division One outfit a 2-1 triumph in the Round of 64 fixture at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

It was the second straight loss for Kotoko, having succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to in the Premier League on Wednesday.

More teams

Richard Arthur put the Porcupines in front in the 33rd minute of Sunday's fixture but Godfred Abban hit back with the equaliser for Deportivo on the stroke of half-time.

Twenty minutes after the break, Ransford Owusu Frimpong registered the match-winner to send his side into the last 32.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, handed lower-tier fold Danbort FC a 2-0 defeat to book a place in the next round. Goals from Frederick Ansah Botchwah and Joseph Esso won the day for the Phobians.

In Kpando, Sampson Agyapong and Eric Asamany were on target to ensure a 2-1 triumph for Wafa over Division One side Heart of Lions who got a consolation from Samuel Agbenyegah.

In some other games, Dreams FC edged Phar 2-1, beat Achiken 2-0 while Bechem United handed Aduana Stars a 2-1 defeat in the clash of the Premier League sides.