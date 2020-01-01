Ghana FA cautioned against hiring expatriate for technical director position

Two former national stars have shared their thoughts about the West Africans' vacancy

Former attacker Mohammed Polo has advised the Football Association (GFA) against appointing an expatriate as their new technical director.

The national football's governing body is on the verge of filling the position which became vacant following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.

Six candidates, consisting of three expatriates and three locals, are in the running for the office, according to the GFA.

More teams

“It is very unfortunate [the GFA is also considering expatriate options] and are we buying foreign football?" Polo, who won the (Afcon) with Ghana in 1978, asked on Happy FM.

“We have our brand of football and we have to do everything possible to promote our own," he added. "There is nothing wrong going in for an expatriate coach but it doesn’t help us because they will change our brand of football.

“We should give the job to a Ghanaian. We are all available and ready to do the job only if they will call us."

Goal can confirm US-based Ghanaian coach Faisal Chibsah is among the six candidates in contention.

Former and coach Abdul Malik Jabir and former Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford both applied for the job but were unable to make the final cut.

“We have our brand of football and we have to do everything possible to promote our own," Ghana's 1965 Afcon winner Osei Kofi similarly told Happy FM.

"There is nothing wrong going in for an expatriate coach but it doesn’t help us because they will change our brand of football.

“We should give the technical directorship job to a Ghanaian. We are all available and ready to do the job only if they will call us."

English coach Judan Ali has also been linked to the Ghana technical director job.

Article continues below

Akenteng left the big office after the GFA decided against renewing his expired contract.

“The process for selecting a technical director is over. The team that conducted the interview and went through the various processes, are yet to submit their recommendations and report to the Executive Council, for which reason a decision will be made as regards the appointment of a new technical director," GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum recently told Citi Sports.

"I will call on the general public to give us a few more days to settle on this particular candidate for the job,”