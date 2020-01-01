Ghana FA cautioned about 'running' to Fifa for technical help

The ex-GFA boss shares his thoughts on a recent development from the nation's football's governing body

Former Football Association (GFA) president Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has advised the current administration against turning to world football governing body Fifa for technical assistance.

Current GFA technical director Francis Oti Akenteng has come under fire for the West Africans' poor performance at international level in recent years.

Media reports say the GFA are looking to approach Fifa for assistance in recruiting a new technical director.

“I have seen somewhere on the internet that they [GFA ] are thinking of technical assistance from Fifa," Nyaho-Tamakloe said, as reported by Myjoyonline.

"They should put a stop to it because that will not help at all.

“This brings my mind back to how African leaders run their affairs.

Article continues below

"When African leaders have economic problems they resort to the International Monitory Fund (IMF) to solve their problem.

"But the IMF can never solve the problem."

Last week, the GFA announced a decision to dissolve all technical units of all its national teams as part of a re-construction process.

