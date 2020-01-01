Ghana FA begins step to make Premier League autonomous entity

The national football's governing body has provided an update on the administrative future of the top-flight

The Football Association (GFA) has commenced plans to make the Premier League independent of the football's governing body.

The championship is currently run by the Premier League Management Committee of the FA, who replaced the Premier League Board (PLB) last year.

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a 5-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.

"The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of 3 persons nominated by the 18-Premier League Clubs with the other two to be added by GFA.

"This special task committee will advise the GFA on the autonomy of the league, the format, the modalities, start date and rulebook, among other parameters.

"The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 18-club league competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.

"Names of the 5-member Committee will be announced soon."

The league is currently subject of heavy debate following its disruption by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the matchweek 15 stage, the championship was brought to a standstill following a ban on public gathering as a measure to curb the spread of the disease.

With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increase, there is uncertainty about when the competition could resume.

Whereas a group of stakeholders wants this season's championship completely annulled, another faction wants the competition resumed when it is safe to do so.

