Ghana FA bans Asante Kotoko from Baba Yara Stadium for hooliganism

The Porcupine Warriors will not honour a home game at the 40,000 capacity stadium due to crowd troubles during a Ghana Premier League tie on Sunday

have been suspended from playing their home matches of the Premier League at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium until further notice, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The development is a punitive measure to an incident during Sunday's match against Berekum where fans of the club went on the rampage over a refereeing decision, leading to one supporter suffering bullet wounds on the face.

Kotoko ultimately lost the matchday three fixture 1-0.

"Following incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium during Asante Kotoko's Premier League match with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, the GFA Executive Council has decided to temporarily ban Asante Kotoko from playing its matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pending the adjudication of the matter by the GFA Disciplinary Committee," the GFA announced on its official website.

"The GFA Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, decided to trigger the provision of Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

"Article 14 (2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations states that: "The GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed".

"The GFA Prosecutor shall prefer charges against any person/party found to have breached any provision of the GFA Regulations or Disciplinary Code."

Reports indicate violence first broke after Kotoko centre-back Empem Dacosta was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Porcupine Warriors protested the second yellow card, insisting the foul was instead committed by midfielder Kwame Adom.

Angry fans hurled missiles onto the pitch, bringing the match to a halt for some time. After the game, the clash continued between Kotoko fans and the police.

The Ghana Police, on Monday, said it has commenced investigations into the incident. The victim of the face injury is currently received treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

