Ghana FA asks Ashanti Gold to drop head coach Gokyildiz

Turkish coach Kasim Gokyildiz has been rejected by the football's governing body over qualification issues

The Football Association (GFA) has revoked the license of coach Kasim Gokyildiz.

The football's governing body, who has been cracking the whip for strict compliance to its club licensing system, says it is unable to "validate the authenticity" of the Turk's Uefa A Licence coaching certificate.

Gokyildiz arrived in Ghana in December at the start of the league following the departure of Ricardo Da Rocha as head coach of The Miners.

"We refer to the application of your club concerning your engagement of Mr Kasim Gokyildiz as the head coach of Ashanti Gold Club," a sighted letter addressed to AshGold and signed by GFA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo stated.

"You will recall that based on our previous correspondence with your club, we had raised issues concerning the authenticity of the Uefa A Coaching Licence of Mr Gokyildiz.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) per its checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation is unable to validate the authenticity of Mr Gokyildiz’s license.

“In the foregoing, the provisional license issued to Mr Gokyildiz is hereby revoked.”

"Consequently, the GFA would delete his name from the Competition Management System and you are by this letter requested to cease using Kasim Gokyildiz as your Head Coach, failing which the necessary sanction(s) shall apply. This directive is with immediate effect."

Ashanti Gold will have to do with a new leader in the dugout for their Matchweek 10 regional derby with .

Assistant coach Yakubu Mambo is likely to take charge.

The Miners currently sit joint-top of the league table.

