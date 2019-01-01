Ghana FA announces launch event for 2019-20 football season

A social gathering is billed to usher in the new Ghana football term

The Football Association (GFA) will hold a landmark event on December 20 to set the 2019-20 football season into full gear.

Scheduled to kick off during the weekend of December 27-29, the Premier League, as well as other competitions, is billed to be launched at Accra Sports Stadium.

The national top-flight is set for a return after a one-year break.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will formally launch the 2019/2020 football season on Friday 20th December 2019 at Accra Sports Stadium at 5pm," GFA announced on their official website on Thursday.

"This event is taking place within the framework of the Football Association’s calendar of events for the 2019/2020 football season, which kicks off on the weekend of December 27-29.

"Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the event, which will have the top hierarchy of the GFA, distinguished guests and members of the football fraternity in attendance."

Significantly, the Premier League will involve 18 clubs after a GFA Extraordinary Congress increased the number of teams from 16 in October. It will be Ghana's first 18-club league since 1980.

, champions in 2016-17, remain Cup holders following the suspension of the 2017-18 season midway due to a bribery and match-fixing scandal of the GFA.