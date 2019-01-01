Ghana duo Waris and Kwateng to miss Nantes' encounter with Chateauroux in French Cup

The forward and the full-back will sit out the cup game on Friday due to suspension

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris and French-born defender of Ghanaian descent Enock Kwateng have both been confirmed out of Nantes' clash with Chateauroux on Friday.

The duo are set to miss the round of 32 fixture of the French Cup owing to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Interestingly, Waris is the scorer of The Canaries' last goal in any competition, having netted the consolation in a 2-1 defeat to Stade Rennais in the League Cup on December 19.

"Enock Kwateng and Waris Majeed are suspended," Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"After Gabriel Boschilia is touched in the thigh, Elie Youan received a blow in training with the reserve before the truce and Anthony Limbombe is touched with adductors."

Waris and Kwateng have been key for Nantes this season.

The striker, on loan from Portuguese giants Porto, has made 16 appearances in the French topflight so far, scoring against Angers in November.

Kwateng, who recently expressed openness to switching nationality to play for Ghana at senior level, has made 15 league outings involving 14 starts for The Canaries.

They are expected to return to action when Nantes host Montpelier in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

