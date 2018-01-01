Ghana duo Bukari, Fameyeh pumped up for Togo showdown in U-23 Afcon qualifiers

The Black Meteors pair share their expectations for Tuesday's match-up in the race to Egypt 2019

Ghana attacker Osman Bukari says his outfit want to convincingly beat Togo in the first leg of their 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier on home soil ahead of the tricky return fixture in four days' time.

The Black Meteors are set to host the Sparrow Hawks in a second round tie at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The winner over two legs will face Gabon in the penultimate round of the qualifiers in March next year for a ticket to the final round in June.

"We are poised for a convincing win over Togo in the first leg to make the second leg a mere formality," Bukari, who plays for Slovak club AS Trencin, told Kickgh.

"It's a big chance for most of us to exhibit what earned us call-up to the Ghana U23 team.

"We can't afford to lose or draw at home. We are here to win.

"Winning this two-legged clash will help us to secure a ticket to the [next qualifying round of the] tournament next year."

There could be a big reward for playing at the Afcon as the top three teams at the November 8-22 championship in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"I think we have a good team taking into consideration the training we’ve had so far," Belarus-based Dinamo Brest striker Joel Fameyeh told Sportsworldghana in a separate interview.

"We have what it takes to win on Tuesday.

”We must win massively in order to make the second leg a mere formality for us.”

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2015 U-23 Afcon in Senegal, thereby missing the opportunity of playing at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil.