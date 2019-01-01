Ghana drop a spot in latest Fifa World Rankings

The Black Stars' fortune was not helped by their inactivity during the recent Fifa international break

have dropped down by one place on the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings announced on Thursday.

September's release sees the Black Stars move from July's 50th position to a current 51st spot.

Placed at the same position this same time last year, the West Africans now find themselves between Hungary (50) and (52). Their total points accumulation, however, remain unchanged.

Ghana's lack of progress could be attributed to their inactivity during the recent Fifa international break following a disappointing showing at the recent (Afcon) in .

In the continental rankings, the Black Stars still hold onto seventh spot.

James Kwesi Appiah's outfit is above (53), (55) and Cote d'Ivoire (56) in the top 10.

(20), (29), (34), African champions (38), (39) and (49) are the top six nations.

Back on the world table, still hold first position but have displaced from second spot.

, , , , , and complete the top 10 from 4th in that order.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on October 24.

