Ghana drop a spot in latest Fifa World Rankings
Ghana have dropped down by one place on the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings announced on Thursday.
September's release sees the Black Stars move from July's 50th position to a current 51st spot.
Placed at the same position this same time last year, the West Africans now find themselves between Hungary (50) and Scotland (52). Their total points accumulation, however, remain unchanged.
Ghana's lack of progress could be attributed to their inactivity during the recent Fifa international break following a disappointing showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
In the continental rankings, the Black Stars still hold onto seventh spot.
James Kwesi Appiah's outfit is above Cameroon (53), Congo DR (55) and Cote d'Ivoire (56) in the top 10.
Senegal (20), Tunisia (29), Nigeria (34), African champions Algeria (38), Morocco (39) and Egypt (49) are the top six nations.
Back on the world table, Belgium still hold first position but France have displaced Brazil from second spot.
England, Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Colombia, Croatia and Argentina complete the top 10 from 4th in that order.
The next edition of the rankings will be released on October 24.