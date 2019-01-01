Ghana drop a position in the latest Fifa World Rankings
Ghana have fallen back by one place on the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings, released on Friday.
The June table sees the Black Stars drop from 49th position to 50th although there was no change in the total accumulated points.
Placed 47th in June last year, Ghana now find themselves between Congo DR (49) and Cameroon (51) on the ladder.
The Black Stars, who are currently preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations which starts next week, suffered a 1-0 loss to Namibia in a preparation game on Sunday. They face 72nd-ranked South Africa in a second and final game on Saturday before departing for the tournament in Egypt.
There they play Cameroon, Benin (88) and Guinea Bissau (118) in the group stage.
On the continental level, Ghana rank sixth behind Senegal (22), Tunisia (25), Nigeria (45), Morocco (47) and Congo DR (49). They are ahead of Cameroon (51), Egypt (58), Burkina Faso (59), Mali and Ivory Coast (tied on 62) in the top 10.
Back on the global stage, there was no change among the top four, with Belgium, France, Brazil and England maintaining their positions from first to fourth respectively.
Portugal, fresh from winning the inaugural Uefa Nations League, have moved two places to fifth ahead of Croatia, Spain, Uruguay, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany respectively.
The next edition of the ranking will be released on July 25.