Ghana drop a position in the latest Fifa World Rankings

The Black Stars have moved down in the global table announced by Fifa for the month of June

have fallen back by one place on the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings, released on Friday.

The June table sees the Black Stars drop from 49th position to 50th although there was no change in the total accumulated points.

Placed 47th in June last year, Ghana now find themselves between (49) and (51) on the ladder.

The Black Stars, who are currently preparing for the which starts next week, suffered a 1-0 loss to Namibia in a preparation game on Sunday. They face 72nd-ranked in a second and final game on Saturday before departing for the tournament in .

There they play Cameroon, Benin (88) and Guinea Bissau (118) in the group stage.

On the continental level, Ghana rank sixth behind (22), (25), (45), (47) and Congo DR (49). They are ahead of Cameroon (51), (58), Burkina Faso (59), Mali and (tied on 62) in the top 10.

Back on the global stage, there was no change among the top four, with , , and maintaining their positions from first to fourth respectively.

, fresh from winning the inaugural Uefa Nations League, have moved two places to fifth ahead of , , , , and respectively.

The next edition of the ranking will be released on July 25.