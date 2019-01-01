Ghana dragged to Fifa over interference in football management

The world football’s governing body has acknowledged receipt of a complaint, according to a local administrator

’s western region football chief Kojo Yankah says he has lodged a complaint at Fifa against the local authorities after the ministry of youth and sports revealed plans to organise a ‘Special Competition’ for clubs in the top tier and lower divisions.

The idea of the competition was initially put forward by the Normalisation Committee (NC), which currently runs football in the country, but a failure to reach an agreement with club owners forced the NC to abandon the plan.

However, the ministry has decided to step in and hold the competition, which is meant to keep clubs busy ahead of a new and regular season.

There have been no competitive football activities in the country since June last year following corruption scandals that led to the suspension of the Ghana football association.

"They are destroying our football and we'll not sit down and allow that to happen," Yankah told Asempa FM on Thursday.



"Where in the world does a ministry organise a competition for clubs? I have written to Fifa and copied the FA. Fifa has acknowledged receipt of my letter.



"At the moment, I am waiting for the action of Fifa. We are destroying our game on the altar of normalising football. It's unconstitutional."

No date has been given by the ministry for the commencement of the competition which will produce Ghanaian representatives for Caf and Caf Confederation Cup.



