Ghana deserved the victory over Togo in U-23 Afcon qualifier, says Twum

Excl: The Black Meteors captain has hailed his teammates, claiming they were the better side than their neighbours in the first leg

Ghana U-23 national team captain Isaac Twum has expressed his satisffaction following the 5-1 victory over Togo in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nation first leg qualifier at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

A hat-trick by Salamanca striker Kwabena Owusu and a goal each from Osman Bukari and Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim were enough to give the Black Meteors a huge advantage despite an early scare after Thibault Klidje scored an away goal for Togo.

"I believe we did very well if you look at the circumstances we found ourselves in after the first half, " Twum told Goal .

"When they equalised and we later missed the penalty, the pressure was mounting on us. The players did extremely well to keep their cool and that helped us to score four goals in the second half.

"We deserved this victory and I'm satisfied because it would help us make it to the next stage of the qualifiers. We will not be complacent in the return leg in Lome on Saturday, " he added.