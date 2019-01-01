Ghana defender Baba looks back on Schalke struggles after Reims move

The full-back has penned a message to fans of the German outfit, having left the club for a new challenge in France

Ghana international Baba Rahman has described his time at Schalke 04 as "incredibly difficult" after swapping the German side for French club Stade de Reims.

A combination of injuries and loss of form sent the 24-year-old out of favour at Veltins-Arena, leading to a limitation in game time.

With just four appearances in total for the Royal Blues this season, the Chelsea loanee was forced to look elsewhere.

"I want to say a very big thank you to Schalke 04 for the time they gave me during an incredibly difficult period of my career," Baba said on social media.

"It's been an honour to have worn the colours of our great club.

"I've learned a lot both on and off the field that wants to go beyond football. Me and my family are grateful.

"I wish the club, the fans, the players, the medical team and the technical team all the best for the remaining season."

While at Schalke on an initial one-year loan from Chelsea, the defender suffered an injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially expected back in action after seven months, a series of complications kept him in the treatment room until May last year when he made a second-half appearance on the final matchday of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, having rejoined the Royal Blues for a second spell on an 18-month deal.

His frustrations led to the termination of his deal and a move back to Chelsea, who, on Wednesday, sent him on another loan to Reims for the remainder of the season.