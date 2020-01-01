Ghana considering Brazil template as coach Akonnor reveals new captaincy plan

The Black Stars boss is pondering emulating the five-time world champions to resolve disturbing issues in his team

coach CK Akonnor is contemplating rotating the captain's armband in the wake of controversies over the role.

Perpetually a subject of media discussion, the Black Stars leadership is currently held by attacker Andre Ayew who dethroned veteran striker Asamoah Gyan under controversial circumstances last year ahead of the (Afcon) in .

are arguably the biggest national side to have rotated their armband in recent times.

“Sometimes this captaincy issue comes as a result of poor communication from management members or certain people trying to push their own agenda," Akonnor, who assumed duty as Ghana coach in January, told Happy FM.

“Looking at our current situation, I will propose we rotate the captain’s armband and also a general captain appointed to speak on behalf of the players.

"Brazil and other countries have made it work, so we can also emulate them.

“We should be careful or else this captaincy row can affect the national team for years to come."

Only a month to the last continental gathering in , the Black Stars were engulfed in controversy as Gyan - Ghana's leading striker - was stripped of the armband by then Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah in favour of Ayew.

The displeased Gyan did not take the decision lying down as he sensationally announced his retirement from international duty and would only rescind his stance following a plea by national president Nana Akufo-Addo.

After changing his mind, Gyan was included in Appiah's final squad for the championship.

However, the 34-year-old was reduced to a peripheral figure at the tournament amid speculation of bad blood between him and the coach due to the captaincy issue as Ghana were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah was named deputy skipper of Black Stars ahead of Afcon but the defender has interestingly not been called up for national duty since the tournament.

Recent reports have linked midfielder Thomas Teye Partey to the armband.