Local coaches should prove competence when given Ghana job - Appiah

The Black Stars boss sheds light on the national team job as clamour for his sack heightens

coach James Kwesi Appiah wants the West African nation to keep faith with local coaches amid calls for his dismissal from duty.

The 59-year-old is the only indigenous man to have handled the Black Stars on a permanent basis in the last 17 years.

Following Ghana's disappointing showing at the recent in , there have been heavy calls for his sacking.

It is believed a foreigner is likely to be given the job should the West Africans go searching for a new trainer.

“Now what we are fighting for is to make sure the government does not go back to the issue of bringing a white man again, but we should show our competence that when given the chance we can do it," Appiah said as reported by 442gh.

“The Black Stars job can be done easily when it comes to the fieldwork but the major work is off the pitch issues.

"Once you are able to deal with the outside issues, then it should be fine with you.

“There should a plan [about] what we want for the next five years as Ghanaians. We need to plan for our national team on what we want to achieve for the next five years."

Appiah is on a second stint in charge of the Black Stars, having first led the team between 2012 and 2014. He assumed his post for his present role in 2017 following the departure of Israeli trainer Avram Grant.

“Since 1982 when we won the [Africa Cup of Nations], you see that every two years a new coach comes, so you can’t have a plan to program yourself," he continued.

"All your programmes will be on short-term basis."

Appiah's current contract runs out in December, but his future remains uncertain.