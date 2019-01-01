Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says his 2019 Afcon team is “ready”

The Black Stars coach appears to be confident of his team ahead of the continental showpiece

With the 2019 qualifiers and international friendlies all over, coaches are turning to their writing material to draw up their final squad for the tournament in in June / July

coach Kwesi Appiah is probably one of the few to have accomplished the above task already, with less than three months to the finals.

“I know my team for the tournament. I’m certain about the squad. I always say there is still a chance for other players as some permanent players may dip in form, fatigued and there could be injuries,” Appiah said recently in Accra.

Appiah guided the Black Stars to wrap up their 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over before a 3-1 win over another Afcon-bound team Mauritania in an international friendly.

So, who are those currently on Appiah’s list?

“Football is different now. Players don’t have to focus on one role or one position. They must be able to play anywhere and wherever they are tasked to play,” he said. Is he suggesting versatility?

“I believe that everyone must be given a chance and everyone must be made to feel welcomed to play for the Stars,” Appiah said.

Ghana will open camping in the first week of June, according to the coach, who did not disclose the location.