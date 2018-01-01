Ghana coach confident of U-20 Afcon success despite Wafu Cup disappointment

Jimmy Cobblah is hopeful of achieving their target of securing a World Cup ticket at the continental gathering in Niger

Ghana coach Jimmy Cobblah believes in his team's chances of making the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations despite being handed a 'tough' Group B.

On their return to the continental showpiece following a two-year absence, the Black Satellites will face Senegal, Burkina Faso and Mali in the February 2 to 17 tournament in Niger.

"Our group is going to be tough among the teams because we are all equally good countries," Cobblah told Graphic Sports.

"I don't see any of the teams there ahead of us, but what I think we need now is the right preparations and I bet we will definitely go through.

"We will cope with any threat by our opponents at the tournament and I'm looking forward to having a full house of my players in order to prepare adequately for the competition.

"Our focus is to make a significant appearance in Niger by qualifying to the World Cup in Poland and we are bent on ensuring that we prepare adequately to achieve that."

Cobblah first has to get his side back up following a disappointing performance at the recent preparatory Wafu B Cup of Nations in Togo where the Satellites exited the tournament after the first round.

"We didn't prepare well for the Wafu tournament as compared to our opponents," the coach explained.

"Mind you, we decided to use the competition as a preparatory ground for the upcoming continental campaign in Niger next year.”

Ghana will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal three days later.

Article continues below

The Black Satellites will then wrap up their group matches against Mali on February 9.

Group A, meanwhile, consists of hosts Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Burundi.

The top four teams at the championship will secure qualification tickets for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

