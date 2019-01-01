Ghana coach Appiah would be sacked if he fails to win 2019 Afcon, says NC chairman

The Normalisation Committee's chief has stated that the Black Stars coach would be shown the exit if he fails to win the upcoming Afcon

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been warned in advance to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation or lose his position.

Ghana Football Association's Normalisation Committee chairman Dr. Kofi Amoah on Friday revealed the existence of a clause in Appiah's contract which is linked to the upcoming continental competition.

The coach is rumoured to have signed a three-month extension to enable him lead the team to the Afcon in Egypt. His initial contract expires in April.

The Black Stars, under his watch, have provided plenty of entertainment but the wait for a major silverware continues to stretch. They were semi-finalists at the previous Afcon, making it six in a row.

"Per the contract he signed, if Kwesi Appiah doesn't win the 2019 Afcon he is gone because he would be sacked. This is stated in his contract," Amoah told Asempa FM. "The president of Ghana is ready to end the 37 years of trophy drought and I believe Kwesi Appiah can win the Afcon with our prayers and support. He must deliver or face the consequences," he added.

The Black Stars have booked their place in this year's tournament with a game in hand against Kenya which has been scheduled for March 22.