Ghana coach Akonnor wary of Morocco threat ahead of friendly meeting 

The Black Stars boss looks ahead to Tuesday's duel with the Atlas Lions in Rabat

Ghana coach CK Akonnor believes his side will have to go the extra mile to get a good result in their international friendly clash with Morocco on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are set to face the Atlas Lions away in Rabat as part of preparations for the commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

"We've had challenges in getting the boys on board. It's been difficult but I think we've managed to have a full house now, so no complaints," Akonnor told the Ghana Football Association media ahead of Tuesday' encounter.

"Tactically, we've done some good work which we believe that if we're able to assess the opponent properly and instruct our boys on what to do, there's a chance of us getting a good result.

"It [Morocco] is a side that has been solid, they're patient when developing their attack, they're very close to each other, play to the best of what they can do, which makes it difficult for us.

"Moreover, I don't remember them losing in the last 10 matches that they've played, they scored 21 goals and conceded only four, and that should tell you how tough the opponent is, we're in for a match."

Ahead of the game, Ghana have had to deal with a number of player withdrawals.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has been excused from the friendly, China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong are absent as are Kamaldeen Sulemana, Leicester City winger Kamal Sowah and Turkey-based Joseph Paintsil.

"We must do well to also show what we've done in the last few games that we've played, so it's a very difficult match, they're a very strong side so if we have to do something and get a good result, we have to go the extra mile and stretch ourselves in the way of thinking and the way we want to play," Akonnor added.

"We must be very tactically disciplined and give everything that we have in us for this match.

"It's a good time [for the friendly] because once we're not playing the supposed [World Cup] qualifier between us and Ethiopia and South Africa [this month], there will be a very big gap if we don't play any other match [until September] so I think it's very good on the part of the FA to have gone deep to arrange this match, it is more than a friendly match. It's a match that we'll also have to do so well in to test ourselves as a team.

"We may not have some key personnel in the team but I think those who are replacing them should do a good job. The way they [Morocco] play, you must have a strategy to challenge them in every minute of the game."

After Tuesday's tie, Ghana will return to host Cote d'Ivoire in a second friendly on Saturday.