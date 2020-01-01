Ghana coach Akonnor links up with Kompany on European tour

The Black Stars boss and the former Belgium and Manchester City star have been spotted together in a photo

coach CK Akonnor has met with Vincent Kompany, former and captain and current player cum manager of Belgian side , as the former continues his European tour.

Akonnor, appointed Black Stars coach in January, is currently on a player monitoring exercise as he prepares to name his maiden squad for a 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.

A photo posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) captured the 45-year-old in a moment with the defender, who won the English Premier League on five occasions with Manchester City.

More teams

The post comes days after Akonnor held meetings with Anderlecht duo of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku and Francis Amuzu about the possibility of ditching Belgium, for whom they currently play for at youth level, to represent Ghana.

The coach also met with French-born of Ghanaian descent Elisha Owusu, 22, who currently plays for Belgian side Gent.

Akonnor, who is also expected touch base with players in and before leaving back for Ghana, initially landed in where he held discussions with the Black Stars quartet of captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu and Jeffrey Schlupp as well as English-born attacker Tariq Fosu.

