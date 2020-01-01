Ghana coach Akonnor: I've worked under a lot of pressure

The 45-year-old speaks on taking over the Black Stars coaching position

New coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor believes he is ready for the challenge of leading the West Africans back to higher heights.

The former Ghana and captain was named head coach of the Black Stars earlier this month, replacing James Kwasi Appiah, whose contract expired at the end of 2019.

"I've worked under a lot of pressure at very strong local teams and it's always gone well. Once you are dedicated and passionate, it can be done," Akonnor, who has coached , and , said in his first interview with the GFA media.

"I've coached very demanding teams so I should be ready for what's to come.

"I have to be clever with the decisions I make. I know a lot of people would talk.

"I am a good listener but I would make strong decisions too."

Akonnor has been tasked to end Ghana's wait for a first title since 1982 as well as qualifying the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup, having missed out on the 2018 gathering.

"I know that there is the situations when some players have been looked down on. It would change," Akonnor added.

"Beyond the skill and talent, they must show commitment.

Article continues below

"We need a united front, proper teamwork and that would take us a long way.

"I've come a long way and I would continue to be myself."

Akonnor's first assignment will be to lead Ghana into a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.

