Ghana coach Akonnor gets support after Grunsah criticism

The trainer's ability to lead the Black Stars to continental glory has once against become a topic of discussion

Former Hearts of Oak managing director Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe believes Ghana boss CK Akonnor is more than capable of leading the nation to Africa Cup of Nations victory despite some skepticism about the coach’s competence.

Since assuming duty as Black Stars head coach later year, Akonnor's ability has been questioned on multiple occasions.

Last month, the president of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah, expressed a lack of belief in Akonnor, saying the coach has "nothing better" to offer in the desperate search for an elusive fifth Afcon title.

“I disagree with Alhaji Grusah. Respectfully he is a mentor," Armstrong-Mortagbe told Class FM.

"Having said that, you need to see the context in which he was speaking from. I haven’t monitored fully his justification for saying that we need to replace CK Akonnor.

“In terms of what I know about CK Akonnor, his background, his pedigree, his level of exposure and his application to his tasks, if he gets the support from especially the playing body and the leadership of the playing body and utilises his backroom staff, I don’t see why he cannot go on to lead us to win the Africa Cup of Nations."

Akonnor was appointed Ghana coach in January last year with a mandate to lead the Black Stars to Afcon glory in Cameroon next year, and as well guide the team to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The West Africans have already booked a ticket for the upcoming continental championship in what will be their 23rd appearance at the tournament.

Article continues below

“I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy," Grunsah, whose King Faisal Ghana Premier League side are led by Turkish coach Kasim Gokyildiz, said last month.

"I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana needs a white coach because football is managed by a critical thinking person and I know you understand me well."

Ghana last won the Afcon tournament in 1982, their earlier titles coming in 1963, 1965 and 1978.