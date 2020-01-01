Ghana coach Akonnor considering to invite 15 new players

The new Black Stars coach speaks on his ambitions to strengthen the four-time African champions

New coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor is looking to inject new blood into the Black Stars in his bid to establish a formidable team.

The 45-year-old took over the West Africans' coaching job earlier this month, replacing James Kwasi Appiah.

Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana to victory at the 2021 (Afcon) in and guide the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in .

“I think we have to dig deep and look all over for Europe who have had the chance to play for Ghana and those who have not had the chance to do so," Akonnor said, as reported by Citisportsonline .

"We have about 15 names of players who are playing at different levels and it is important to talk to them and gauge their interests in playing for Ghana.

"I believe it is time we slowly changed the face of the team in terms of energy and pace. I look forward to getting some of these young, dynamic and energetic players.

"In terms of players based in Ghana, there is a setup of four scouts who will watch the league and so, once we are interested in a player, we will watch for a period of about four or five matches and see his performances.

"We have put together a lot of things to help bring out good talent from the Ghana Premier League.”

The Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at last year's Afcon in and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in .

Akonnor's outfit will first be in action in a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.