Ghana coach Akonnor beats Asante Kotoko in GFA dispute

The football association ruled that the club has to compensate the 45-year-old for wrongful termination of contract

The Football Association (GFA) has ruled in favour of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor in relation to a legal dispute between the 45-year-old and former employers .

After an abrupt end to his tenure as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors, the coach hauled the club before the Player Status Committee of the GFA for a breach of contract.

Subsequently, the Status Committee found the club guilty of wrongful contract termination.

More teams

"The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has upheld the decision of the Player Status Committee with respect to the contractual dispute between Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and Asante Kotoko SC," the GFA announced on its official website on Monday.

"It would be recalled that the Player Status Committee found Asante Kotoko guilty of breaches in the contract with Akonnor and asked the club to pay him compensation.

Article continues below

"The ruling of the Appeals Committee has been communicated to both parties."

Akonnor lost his job as Kotoko head coach in July last year, only nine months into a three-year contract.

The disgruntled coach then dragged the Porcupine Warriors to the GFA Player Status Committee, demanding salary for two years, league trophy cash, and Caf Confederations Cup group stage entitlements.

