Ghana coach Addo: Ronaldo penalty decision is over but I am surprised VAR didn't intervene

Ghana coach Otto Addo is hoping for a response from his team when they face South Korea in their second group match on Monday.

Addo planning for a good result against South Korea

The tactician does not want distractions

Black Stars need to avoid defeat to stay in the hunt for the Round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in their World Cup opener with the European side scoring their first goal from a questionable penalty but Addo says his team has moved on from the controversies surrounding the spot kick, and is looking forward to a positive result against South Korea instead.

WHAT DID ADDO SAY? ''No. It's [penalty incident against Portugal] in the past. It's gone. It's over,” Addo said in his pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We can't change it. Everybody on the pitch is human. Everybody does mistakes. I do mistakes, too. I was surprised that the VAR didn't come. But there's nothing we can do. So, the day after the match, we cut it off. We concentrated on South Korea. And we have to try our best to do what we have to do.''

''I do not know yet [his approach against South Korea], I'm sorry, I don't know. But, I mean, surely I can't talk about the game plan before the match, we'll see. It's a very, very strong opponent, yeah, anything can happen in this game. But we are making our plans and we are hoping the best for us.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana cannot afford defeat since that would spell doom for their chances of qualifying from the group where Portugal lead with three points while South Korea and Uruguay have one each following their goalless draw on matchday one.

The Black Stars put up a spirited display against Portugal until Cristiano Ronaldo’s 65th minute penalty broke their hearts and they will need that and much more against the Koreans.

There are no injury concerns in the Ghana camp heading into the match and with Addo keeping his cards close to his chest, it is difficult to tell whether he will be defensive or expansive in his approach.

WHAT’S MORE? The Black Stars coach was also quizzed about who he thinks will win the World Cup. ''Normally, I would like to go with Germany, but the odds are not that good at the moment. So, I have to think a little bit. Maybe Brazil.''

WHAT’S NEXT? Ghana take on South Korea at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.