Ghana cautioned against copying Brazil blindly as captaincy debate goes on

The renowned administrator disagrees with Kwasi Appiah on the leadership of the Black Stars

Great Olympics general manager Oloboi Commodore disagrees with a suggestion to have the captaincy rotated among players.

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah, who led the team from 2017 to 2019, recently proposed that Ghana follows the likes of in recent times to move the armband around multiple men.

attacker Andre Ayew is the current captain of the team, having assumed the role under controversial circumstances ahead of the in last year.

"I disagree with Kwasi Appiah to say that our Black Stars captaincy should be rotated," Commodore stated on Wontumi Radio.

"Let's take as example, will they allow someone to captain the team ahead of [Cristiano] Ronaldo? If Brazil are doing that, then it's a bad practice and we should not emulate that.

"Andre is a cup-winning captain, he has won a trophy for the country and that alone gives him the mark but as for the national team let's see whether he could be a good captain too."

Only a month to the last continental gathering in , the Black Stars were engulfed in controversy as Asamoah Gyan - Ghana's leading striker - was stripped of the armband by Appiah in favour of Ayew.

The displeased Gyan and he did not take the decision lying down, as he sensationally announced his retirement from international duty, and would only rescind his stance following a plea by national president Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Sometimes this captaincy issue comes as a result of poor communication from management members or certain people trying to push their own agenda," Appiah told Happy FM.

“Looking at our current situation, I will propose we rotate the captain’s armband and also a general captain appointed to speak on behalf of the players.

"Brazil and other countries have made it work, so we can also emulate them.

“We should be careful or else this captaincy row can affect the national team for years to come."

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah was named deputy skipper of the Black Stars ahead of Afcon but the defender has not been called up for national duty since the tournament.

Recent reports have linked midfielder Thomas Partey to the armband.

