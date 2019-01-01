Ghana Black Stars get new Management Committee as Afcon preparations heighten

The GFA Normalisation Committee has set up a five-member body to steer the affairs of the senior national team

The Football Association Normalisation Committee has announced a new Management Committee for the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions have been without a management committee since the breakdown of the GFA in June last year following a bribery and corruption scandal.

The Normalisation Committee - jointly set up by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government to run football in the country in the interim - has until now led all activities of coach James Kwesi Appiah's outfit.

The new five-member Management Committee is headed by former chairman Kofi Koduah Sarpong.

Deputy minister of youth and sports Perry Okudzeto (vice-chairman), former Ghana international Ibrahim Sunday, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abena Osei Asare make up the unit.

According to a publication of the GFA official website, the new body "will among other things, supervise the activities of the Black Stars, and collaborate with the technical team to facilitate all arrangements to ensure the team gets the best of preparations for the in ".

The announcement also says the development "forms part of the Normalisation Committee'd grand agenda to ensure Ghana’s successful participation at the tournament scheduled for later this year".

Ghana are seeking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1982.