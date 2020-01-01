Ghana 'big boys' Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko urged to leave behind past glories

Ghana's two biggest clubs have been advised to aim for new titles after recent disappointments

Former attacker Kofi Abanga wants the club and arch-rivals to stop priding themselves in past glories.

The two sides are the biggest clubs in , sharing a combined 42 Premier League titles between them.

Hearts last lifted the trophy in 2009 while Kotoko's last success came in 2014.

“Football has changed. There’s been a lot of additions, so it's about time these two clubs put behind things like 'we’ve won a cup 11 years or 10 years ago,” Abanga told Ghanasportspage.

“We have to assume we’ve not won any cup. If we continue to pride ourselves in those assertions that we’ve won the cup 11 or 10 years ago, I think it will go against the clubs.

“It’s time the two teams sit and reflect on how they can move forward to win new trophies and stop those archaic things. We have to put those things behind and focus on how the team can win a cup, that’s the most important thing.

“If you look at a player like Samuel Affum, he was promoted from Hearts of Oak’s youth team to the senior team and he was super.

“It’s about time the two clubs paid attention to their youth sides and also hire some of their old players who have knowledge in the game to help with scouting and to occupy some coaching positions.

"This can help them build a winsome side and to maintain the clubs' identity."

Hearts have won the Premier League on 19 occasions, four titles fewer than rivals Kotoko.

The Phobians have also won the 10 times, the last success coming as far back as 2000.

Kotoko, meanwhile, have lifted the cup nine times, the last in 2017.

The Phobians won the last of their two Ghana Super Cup titles in 1998 while Kotoko clinched their last of three golds in 2014.

At continental level, Hearts conquered Africa as they grabbed the Caf in 2000, a year before winning the Super Cup. In 2004, the Accra-based side won the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kotoko were African champions in 1970 and 1983.