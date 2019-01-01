Ghana back into top 50 in Fifa World Rankings
Ghana have broken into the top 50 of the World Fifa Ranking for the first time in four months, the latest edition of the global order indicates.
November's table sees the Black Stars move from the 51st position in October to a current 47th spot with an accompanying increase in total accumulated points by 13.
Placed 51st in November last year, Ghana now find themselves between Costa Rica (46) and Jamaica (48).
The Black Stars' status on the table is largely down to a good showing in the month where they secured back-to-back wins over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
Kwasi Appiah's outfit handed Bafana Bafana a 2-0 away defeat in Cape Coast before securing a 1-0 away victory over the islanders.
On the continental ranking, Ghana have moved up by one place to sixth position, ahead of Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (56) and Congo DR (56) in the top 10.
Senegal (20), Tunisia (27), Nigeria (31), African champions Algeria (35) and Morocco (43) are the top six nations.
On the world table, there was no change among the top five as Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Uruguay maintain their places from first to fifth in that order.
Croatia have moved up by one spot to take over sixth position, ahead of Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia in that order to complete the top 10.
The next edition of the ranking will be published on December 19.