Ghana arrive in Morocco for U20 Women's World Cup qualifying preparation

Yusif Basigi's side will face the North African champions in a build-up to their qualifiers for this year's international showpiece​

will face in their first international build-up to the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers, with Yusif Basigi's side set for the Atlas Lions at Morocco Sports Complex on March 8.

The Black Princesses who made their fifth appearance two years ago in are seeking to qualify for the 10th edition this year and will face Guinea-Bissau in the first round later this month.

For Morocco, they will be hoping to qualify for the first time to the women's youth championship after being stopped by two years ago but must overcome fellow North African rivals .​

The team's head coach Basigi departed Accra on Thursday with 18 home-based players in the travelling squad, comprising of two goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and four strikers.

Upon arrival in Morocco in the evening, they have resumed their preparation for the friendly, holding their first training session at the Morocco Sports Complex moments later.

📸 We just finished our first training session at the Morocco Sports Complex..

#PrideAndPatriotism🇬🇭 #InternationalWomensDayCup pic.twitter.com/xzlzHdyc8q — Ghana Women National Teams (@TeamGhana_Women) March 5, 2020

The Black Princesses are scheduled to host Guinea-Bissau for the first leg tie in Accra on March 21 before a trip to Bissau a week later.

The winner of the doubleheader will face either or in the second round of the qualifying series in May.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Grace Baanwa Cynthia Konlan

Defenders: Tedina Sekyere, Cecilia Hagan, Justice Tweneboah, Blessing Agbomadzi, Queenabel Amankwa.

Midfielders: Kunduck Peterson, Evelyn Badu, Jackline Owusu, Fuseina Mumuni, Doris Boaduwaa, Jafar Rahma

Strikers: Millot Abena Pokua, Faustina Akpo, Barikisu Abdul Rahman, Abigail Tutuwaa