Ghana and Senegal set sights on U-20 World Cup ahead of Wednesday clash

Amadu Nurudeen and Youssouph Dabo talk about their teams' readiness and ambitions for the midweek encounter in the continental youth championship

Ghana U-20 assistant coach Amadu Nurudeen says his outfit are determined to beat Senegal at the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger on Wednesday to secure qualification for the summer World Cup in Poland.

Following a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso on Monday, the Black Satellites are set to take on the Young Teranga Lions, who beat Mali 2-0 in the other group game, at the Maradi Stadium.

Both teams are tied on three points at the top of Group B, a win for either side will secure one of Africa's four tickets for the global showpiece in May/June.

“Senegal are a strong side because they have a good youth set-up," Amadu said at the pre-match conference on Tuesday.

"We have put yesterday’s win [over Burkina Faso] aside and we’re now concentrating on Senegal.

“Whatever be the case, we will play and we’re motivated to win.

"We want to qualify to the next stage of the competition as well as the World Cup."

Senegal coach Youssouph Dabo also shared his thoughts on the midweek duel.

“The match will be very important for both teams," said, the young Teranga Lions boss.

Article continues below

"We will do our best to win and confirm our place in the next round which is our objective.

"Ghana are a strong team but they have their strengths and weaknesses."

Ghana will wrap up their group stage campaign against Mali on Saturday.

