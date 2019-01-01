Ghana and Philadelphia Union winger David Accam excited by strong start to new season

The 28-year-old talks about his early exploits in Major League Soccer this term

attacker David Accam is delighted by his fine start to the Major League Soccer season.

After a frustrating beginning to his time with The U, which saw him score just once in 23 matches in an injury-plagued season following a move from in February, the international has seemingly found his mojo in the all-new campaign.

In four matches so far, the 28-year-old has netted three times, putting him among the most in-form men in presently.

"I have started the season well and I just need to keep improving and doing better," Accam told Graphic Sports Online.

"Soccer is a funny sport, I didn’t even expect to start before the season. But now I'm starting and playing well and contributing positively to the team.

"My target for this season is to be healthy, fit and enjoy playing soccer again.

"It's been a difficult two years with injuries and surgeries but I'm feeling much better now."

It is Accam's fifth season in Major League Soccer.

In his first three campaigns - which he spent with - the winger scored 33 league goals and registered 15 assists.

Aside from finishing his first two seasons as his club’s top scorer, he was also successively adjudged the Men in Red’s Most Valuable Player.

He joined the MSL from Swedish side Helsingborgs in 2015.