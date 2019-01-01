Ghana and Inter Milan's Asamoah rues Europa League suspension

The Nerazzurri defender reflects on Thursday's stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt while looking ahead to the reverse fixture

Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah is saddened by his unavailability for next week's round of 16 second leg encounter with due to suspension.

A 24th-minute yellow card in Thursday's 0-0 draw with The Eagles at Commerzbank-Arena has made the international ineligible for the return fixture due to accumulation of yellow cards.

He lasted the entire duration of the game.

"It was a tough match, It wasn't easy to play in this atmosphere tonight," Asamoah said, as reported by his club's official website.

"We had good chances in the first half, while they were more attacking in the second half and we struggled to keep possession.

"0-0 is a good result that allows us to fight for qualification at home.

"Unfortunately, I'll be suspended for the return leg but I have full faith in my teammates."

Asamoah has been a key man for Inter following a summer move from .

So far, the 30-year-old has made nine appearances - all starts - in Europe for Luciano Spalletti's side, in addition to 20 Italian outings involving 18 starts.

Again, he has played one game in the .

Inter are set to host Frankfurt in the return leg of the Europa League tie on March 14.