Ghana and Frosinone's Chibsah delighted by AC Milan draw in Italian Serie A

The midfielder reflects on Wednesday's league fixture between The Canaries and the Rossoneri at Stadio Benito Stirpe

Frosinone midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah is happy by Wednesday's draw with AC Milan in the Italian Serie A but believes three points should have been the reward.

The relegation-trapped team, whose poor run in the top flight recently forced the replacement of manager Moreno Longo with Marco Baroni, fought hard to snatch a point at Stadio Benito Stirpe by a goalless stalemate.

But for a first-half goal disallowed by video review, the result could have been even better for The Canaries.

“We’re disappointed not to have won, but we’ll enjoy this point,” Chibsah told DAZN after the game.

“In the last two matches, we’ve given a good signal and also given a Christmas present to our fans.

“The coaches always pay [for bad results] and we’re disappointed for [Moreno] Longo.

"With [Marco] Baroni something has changed, the right spirit has returned to the squad.

“We need to keep going like this, we’re on the right path.”

Article continues below

Chibsah, 25, lasted for the entirety of Wednesday's match, taking his season tally to 18 Serie A games.

He has a goal to his name, having netted in a 3-0 win over SPAL in October.

Frosinone, who currently sit second from bottom on the Serie A table, play away to Chievo Verona in their next game on Saturday.