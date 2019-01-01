Ghana and Atletico Madrid ace Partey listed in 2018 Africa Best XI at Caf Awards

The Black Star found space on the prestigious roster after a fine year for club and country

Ghana midfield Thomas Teye Partey found a place in the 2018 Africa Best XI announced at the Caf Awards Gala held in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday.

The Atletico Madrid man got rewarded for his outstanding showing of last year with a place in midfield, the team lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

The highlight of his year was undoubtedly helping the Rojiblancos win the Uefa Europa League and the Black Stars qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a match to spare.

The Best XI comprise Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns' Denis Onyango as goalkeeper, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier as right-back, Morocco and Juventus' Medhi Benatia and Cote d'Ivoire and Manchester United's Eric Bailly as the centre-back pair and Senegal and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly as left-back.

Article continues below

In midfield, Partey is joined by Guinea and Liverpool's Naby Keita and Algeria and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Egypt and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who picked the flagship African Player of the Year award at the event, club-mate and Senegal's Sadio Mane and Gabon and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make up the attacking trio.

Partey was named in a preliminary 34-man roster unveiled for the African Player of the Year award in November but was missing when the list was whittled down to 10.