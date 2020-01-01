Ghana and Ajax new boy Kudus progresses in Golden Boy award race

The attacking midfielder is in the running to be adjudged the most outstanding young player in Europe

New Amsterdam signing Mohammed Kudus has made it to the next stage of the contest for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

Initially shortlisted among 100 candidates, the 19-year-old international joined 79 others for the second round after a first round of public votes.

The list will continuously be whittled down by public votes until the final 20 when journalists get to have a say.

The award, organised by Italian magazine Tuttosport, seeks to honour the most outstanding young talent aged 21 or under in Europe.

Kudus completed a transfer from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland to Ajax on Thursday after scoring 11 times in 25 league appearances this season.

He faces stiff competition from the likes of duo Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho, 's Mason Greenwood, Ansu Fati of , 's Alphonso Davies and 's Brazilian starlet Rodrygo for the top gong.

Former striker Rafael van der Vaart was the first to win the coveted prize in 2003. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and most recently Matheus de Ligt are also among previous winners.

Full list of Top 80 nominees:



Maximilian James Aarons (Norwich), Abel Ruiz (Braga), Karim-David Adeyemi ( ), Yacine Adli ( ), Marley Ake ( ), Ethan Ampadu ( ), Yan Couto ( ), Adil Aouchiche (PSG), Benoit Badiashile ( ), Mitchel Bakker (PSG), Myron Boadu (AZ), Eduardo Camavinga ( ), Rayan Cherki (OL), Jayden Braaf (Manchester City), Nils Froling (Kalmar FF), Jonathan David (La Gantoise), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Karamoko Dembele ( ), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Tiago Djalo ( ), Fabio Silva (FC ), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax), Sebastiano Esposito ( Milan), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Zeljko Gavric ( ), Lutsharel Geertruida ( ), Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White ( ), Matias Goncalo Ramos ( ), Amine Gouiri ( ), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Callum Hudson-Odoi ( ), Mohamed Amine Ihattaren ( ), Curtis Jones ( ), Ozan Muhammed Kabak ( 04), Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, Real Madrid), Dejan Kulusevski ( , ), Diego Lainez (Betis), Yasser Larouci (Liverpool), Daniel Maldini ( ), Felix Khonde Mambimbi (YB Bern), Antonio Marin ( ), Alejandro José Méndez Marques (Juventus), Gabriel Martinelli ( ), Tanguy Kouassi (PSG, Bayern Munich), Nehuen Perez (Famalicao, ), Michael Obafemi ( ), Paulinho ( ), Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan, AS Monaco), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Eduardo Quaresma ( CP), Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP), Reinier (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Ionut-Casian Rus (CFR Cluj), Luqman Hakim (KV Kortrijk), Thomas Sabitzer (LASK), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), William Saliba (St Etienne), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ryan Sessegnon ( ), Musa Juwara ( ), Luka Romero (RCD Mallorca), Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg), Tomas Tavarez (Benfica), Tete ( ), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Ferran Torres ( FC), Giacomo Raspadori ( ), Kenny Rocha Santos (AS , AS Nancy), Lassina Traore (Ajax), Heorhiy Tsitaishvili ( ), Yari Verschaeren ( ), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Dusan Vlahovic ( ), Joshua Zirkzee (Bayern Munich), Tomas Esteves (FC Porto), Juan Sanabria (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Tavares (Benfica), Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb)

