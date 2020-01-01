Ghana 'A' coach Tanko condemns 'unprofessional' criticism of Asante Kotoko's Konadu

The Black Stars trainer believes WO Tandoh 'descended so low' with his remarks

Head coach of 's home-based side Ibrahim Tanko believes trainer WO Tandoh did not act well in labelling the boss a "village coach".

Tandoh and Konadu have seemingly fallen out following their clubs' controversial clash in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Courtesy of a Samuel Bioh 94th-minute strike, Aduana emerged 1-0 victors in a match characterised by heavy superstitious conducts.

More teams

“Maxwell is not a village coach. Maxwell is one of the best we have in this country,” Tanko remarked on Twitter on Friday.

“How could you descend so low and make such ‘unprofessional’ comments about a colleague?

“The fact that you won the game doesn’t guarantee you to call a colleague coach a village coach.

Article continues below

“Don’t forget you lost 5:2 to Liberty last weekend. Must the Liberty coach call you uncivilized coach?"

Maxwell is not a village Coach. Maxwell is one of the best we have in the country — Ibrahim tanko (@itanko25) February 21, 2020

Wednesday's match produced some bizarre scenes as both teams fielded 10 players in the first half, believing in a conviction that whichever side first threw on their 11th man would lose the match.

This act, and some other superstitious conducts before and during the game, has attracted high criticism and ridicule on the two sides.

