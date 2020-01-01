Ghana 3-1 Morocco: Black Queens silence 10-woman Atlas Lionesses

The West Africans profited from their numerical advantage to gain a comeback triumph over their visitors on Thursday evening

The women's team fought back from a goal down at home to secure a 3-1 comeback win over in the first leg of the two-legged international friendlies in Accra on Thursday.

The Black Queens went into the tie on the back of a nine-month hiatus since their second-place finish at the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya, in March before the coronavirus lockdown.

The Atlas Lionesses, on their own part, were playing their first international game since they won the second edition of the Unaf Women's Cup held in El Kram, earlier in February.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's team made a false start to the contest as they conceded an early penalty which Chebbak Chizlane made no mistake to convert for Morocco after just five minutes.

The hosts almost got the equaliser when Sandra Owusu Ansah found space on the edge of the box but ended up firing straight into the arms of Morocco goalkeeper Zouhair Assia in the 10th minute.

The West Africans continued their search for the leveller and this time, Faustina Kyeremeh was in a good position to break the deadlock but her header went inches wide five minutes later.

In the 26th minute, Kyeremeh found the much-anticipated breakthrough after her initial attempt was denied as the Immigration Ladies star created space inside the box to hit the back of the net.

Having seen their early lead from the spot cancelled, the Moroccans gradually lost their cool over calls made by the centre referee. Naweal Quinekh was later sent off for dissent in the 45th minute.

With the numerical advantage, Ghana made the best of it as Linda Eshun gave them an important lead, with her superbly lobbed free-kick from distance before the sound of the half time whistle.

After the restart, the visitors stepped up their game in a bid for a comeback despite being reduced to 10 players but Ibtissam Jraidi could not convert most of her opportunities in front of goal.

The Black Queens, however, wrapped up their triumph when substitute Georgina Ayisha was set up from the left flank and did not miss netting her chance in the 63rd minute to guarantee her side's victory.

Despite the win, Ghana will eye a double against the Morccoans when they meet again at the same venue on November 30.

With the scrapping of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, the two teams will maintain their build up ahead of the 2022 edition, which serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Women's World Cup.