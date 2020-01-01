Ghana 2-0 Morocco: Owusu-Ansah brace seals double for Black Queens

The striker was at the double as Mercy Tagoe-Quacore's side got back-to-back victories over the Atlas Lionesses on Monday

The senior women's team recorded a comprehensive 2-0 victory over in Monday's friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A first-half brace from Sandra Owusu-Ansah was all Mercy Tagoe-Quacore's team required to seal the double over the Moroccans.

Last Thursday, the Black Queens fought from a goal down thanks to Faustina Kyeremeh, Linda Eshun and Georgina Ayisha to earn a 3-1 comeback win over the 10-player Atlas Lionesses.

More teams

This time, the hosts started on a high as Owusu-Ansah gave them an early lead after just 11 minutes of action at the same venue.

The domination continued for the hosts against the North Africans as they found another breakthrough when Owusu-Ansah scored her second of the match four minutes later for the matchwinner.

Article continues below

After the restart, Lindsey Kelley's team put up a strong fight in a bid to get back into the mix but their attempts were denied as the Ghanaians kept their calm to celebrate their double triumph.

Having completed the double, the Black Queens have gained a morale boost ahead of next year's qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations following the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

On the other hand, the Moroccans will seek to continue their build-up for next year's major tournaments as they set their sights on making a maiden appearance at the continental stage in 2022.