Ghana 2-0 Gabon (5-0 agg): Black Queens progress in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit have edged closer to securing a historic first-time qualification following a home win on Tuesday

will face in the next round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers following a 2-0 home triumph over Gabon in Accra on Tuesday.

Portia Boakye's first-half strike and Juliet Acheampong's second-half effort were enough to win the game for the Black Queens in the second round second leg fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having won the first leg 3-0 away, coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit are through to the third round on a 5-0 aggregate score.

For their next test, Ghana will lock horns with Kenya, who beat Malawi 5-3 over two legs to qualify.

Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.

The runners-up will have a playoff showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.

At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Africa was represented by and Zimbabwe.

Ghana are chasing a first-ever qualification for the global showpiece.

