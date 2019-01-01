Ghana 2-0 Gabon (5-0 agg): Black Queens progress in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying
Ghana will face Kenya in the next round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers following a 2-0 home triumph over Gabon in Accra on Tuesday.
Portia Boakye's first-half strike and Juliet Acheampong's second-half effort were enough to win the game for the Black Queens in the second round second leg fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Having won the first leg 3-0 away, coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit are through to the third round on a 5-0 aggregate score.
For their next test, Ghana will lock horns with Kenya, who beat Malawi 5-3 over two legs to qualify.
Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.
The runners-up will have a playoff showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.
At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Africa was represented by South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Ghana are chasing a first-ever qualification for the global showpiece.