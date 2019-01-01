Ghana 0-0 Kenya: Black Queens held in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying

The West Africans failed to make the most of their home advantage in Friday's fixture

's hopes of qualifying for a historic first Olympic Games suffered a setback on Friday following a 0-0 home draw with .

The Black Queens could not make the most of their home advantage as they were held by the Harambee Starlets in the third round first leg fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There is certainly now all to play for when the two teams meet in the return leg at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani on Tuesday.

The winners will face the victors of the Zambia-Botswana tie in the penultimate round.

Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.

The runners-up will have a play-off showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.

At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Africa was represented by and Zimbabwe.

