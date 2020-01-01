Ghalca boss Fianoo speaks on calls for Ghana Premier League cancellation

The leader of the clubs union shares his thoughts on the possible annulment of the 2019-20 season

League Clubs Association (Ghalca) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo believes more considerations must be done to determine the fate of the 2019-20 Premier League.

The top-flight is in the third week of a one-month suspension following a Ghana ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The championship had reached the matchweek 15 stage before being halted. Many national football leagues across the globe have similarly been suspended.

“It is too early to call for the termination of the league," Fianoo told Kumasi FM.

“Our situation is different from other countries so it in the right direction to call for the cancellation of their league season due to Covid-19.

“Ours is very critical considering how the momentum had built up in bringing the love back after the Anas’ expose.

“This is no time to think about terminating the league. Even with that all stakeholders need to be consulted to reach a consensus before finally agreeing to call the season off.”

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu and Berekum coach Joseph Asare Bediako are leading the calls for annulment of the current season.

It will be the second straight season Ghana's top-flight will be annulled should the cancellation happen, following truncation of the 2017-18 season due to a bribery and match-fixing scandal.

The West Africans have so far recorded 195 cases of coronavirus involving five deaths and two recoveries.

